Fire disguised as a flower — West Coast Cure’s Chili Verde Premium Flower is an Indica leaning mix of the Keylime Pie strain crossed with a Lavender phenotype. Bred by the award-winning cultivators at H.B.K. Genetics, this unique craft cannabis expresses a spiced-up nose and a zesty gas flavor. The sun-grown and terpene-rich buds have a kaleidoscope-like appearance with dark green, deep purple, and bright orange hues. A high-octane hit of cinnamon and earth, its effects provide a savory way to reset the day or repel moments of negative energy.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
