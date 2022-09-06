Fire disguised as a flower — West Coast Cure’s Chili Verde Premium Flower is an Indica leaning mix of the Keylime Pie strain crossed with a Lavender phenotype. Bred by the award-winning cultivators at H.B.K. Genetics, this unique craft cannabis expresses a spiced-up nose and a zesty gas flavor. The sun-grown and terpene-rich buds have a kaleidoscope-like appearance with dark green, deep purple, and bright orange hues. A high-octane hit of cinnamon and earth, its effects provide a savory way to reset the day or repel moments of negative energy.