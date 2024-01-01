Chilled Cherries Live Resin Wet Badder is a vibrant Indica extract with a sweet citrus palate and a herb-n-spice exhale. Meticulously crafted from a fusion of Sun Sunset Sherbet x Cherry Cookie, its distinct wet badder consistency promises a luxurious texture, ensuring an exceptionally smooth dabbing experience. Tailored for the seasoned consumer seeking a chill vibe, its effect instills a relaxed and contemplative high with a tranquil afterglow.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.