Citrus Tsunami releases a seismic swell of relaxing and creative energy! Nurtured from soil to oil, West Coast Cure’s 1-gram Citrus Tsunami Live Resin Sauce Cartridge is a terpene-rich Sativa vape that expresses a soothing pull of sour lemons, spicy herbs, and ripe fruit. Extracted from sun-grown craft cannabis, this full-spectrum rosin creates a relaxed and vibrant headspace that leaves the consumer radiating waves of inspired bliss.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
