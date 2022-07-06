Got Condensed Milk? Ultra-dense with a silky smooth and spicy sweetness, WCC’s newest strain is an enticing cross of the Yellow Benches and Jupiter OG cultivars. These tight, nodular, and swollen buds express bright orange pistils and a milk-like glaze of therapeutic trichomes. The perfect strain for pairing with your morning cup of coffee or evening glass of wine, the flavor exhibits a juicy sweet frontend with some tangy botanical undertones. For those about to hit it, make sure you've cleared your calendar – `cause you're about to get BAKED. A must-try strain for the high tolerance canna-oisseur.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
