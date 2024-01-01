Got Condensed Milk? Ultra-dense with a silky smooth and spicy profile, this strain is an enticing cross of the Yellow Benches and Jupiter OG cultivars. These tight, nodular buds feature bright orange pistils and a ripe glaze of fresh trichomes. Perfect for pairing with your morning beverage or evening wine tasting, the flavor offers a succulent frontend with tangy botanical undertones. Make sure you've cleared your calendar – `cause you're about to get baked.

