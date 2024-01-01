Got Condensed Milk? Ultra-dense with a silky smooth and spicy profile, this strain is an enticing cross of the Yellow Benches and Jupiter OG cultivars. These tight, nodular buds feature bright orange pistils and a ripe glaze of fresh trichomes. Perfect for pairing with your morning beverage or evening wine tasting, the flavor offers a succulent frontend with tangy botanical undertones. Make sure you've cleared your calendar – `cause you're about to get baked.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.