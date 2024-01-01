Condensed Milk - 3.5G Top Shelf Indoor Flower

by West Coast Cure
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Condensed Milk - 3.5G Top Shelf Indoor Flower

About this product

Got Condensed Milk? Ultra-dense with a silky smooth and spicy profile, this strain is an enticing cross of the Yellow Benches and Jupiter OG cultivars. These tight, nodular buds feature bright orange pistils and a ripe glaze of fresh trichomes. Perfect for pairing with your morning beverage or evening wine tasting, the flavor offers a succulent frontend with tangy botanical undertones. Make sure you've cleared your calendar – `cause you're about to get baked.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure
Shop products
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000171-LIC
