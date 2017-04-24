About this product
Got Condensed Milk? Ultra-dense with a silky smooth and spicy sweetness, WCC’s newest strain is an enticing cross of the Yellow Benches and Jupiter OG cultivars. These tight, nodular, and swollen buds express bright orange pistils and a milk-like glaze of therapeutic trichomes. The perfect strain for pairing with your morning cup of coffee or evening glass of wine, the flavor exhibits a juicy sweet frontend with some tangy botanical undertones. For those about to hit it, make sure you've cleared your calendar – `cause you're about to get BAKED. A must-try strain for the high tolerance canna-oisseur.
About this strain
Named for the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter OG has a big impact on its users. Not only does this indica boast one of the highest yields of the planetary strains, it’s also fast-acting and extremely potent. Known among the celestials for its particularly dense nugs with an abundance of reddish hairs, Jupiter OG leaves nothing to be desired. This strain features a pungent fuel smell and overpowering taste. Jupiter OG provides a very heavy and long-lasting body high, making it great for people looking for relief from insomnia or pain.
Jupiter OG effects
Reported by real people like you
130 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.