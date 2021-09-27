Cookie Dough is an evenly balanced Hybrid strain that comes from the Cookie fam’s GSC gene pool. A sweet and doughy version of its bakeable-namesake, the flower’s terpene profile emits strong notes of sweet vanilla. No doubt, once opened, smelled and tasted, you’ll understand why it’s called Cookie Dough. Conical shaped and knuckled with a thick white coat of sticky trichomes – this Cookie Dough makes you happy, not heavy.