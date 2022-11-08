About this product
Cookie OG Premium Flower is a delicious Hybrid by-product of two distinguished West Coast strains. Just as the name implies, it represents the mashup of NorCal’s Cookie gene pool and a SoCal OG Kush. A 50-50 hybrid strain with a complex flavor profile, these genetics produce a distinct petrol, earth, and nutty flavor profile. Blessed with pungent terpenes and a strong herbal nose, Cookie OG will not disappoint!
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC