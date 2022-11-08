Cookie OG Premium Flower is a delicious Hybrid by-product of two distinguished West Coast strains. Just as the name implies, it represents the mashup of NorCal’s Cookie gene pool and a SoCal OG Kush. A 50-50 hybrid strain with a complex flavor profile, these genetics produce a distinct petrol, earth, and nutty flavor profile. Blessed with pungent terpenes and a strong herbal nose, Cookie OG will not disappoint!