Cookies & Chem Top Shelf Flower delivers a flavorful punch with a sweet-n-spicy palate and explosive effects. A three-way Indica cross of GSC, Stardawg, and Starfighter, its terpy savor invigorates the taste buds with hints of zest and pungent diesel. A heady smoke with a relaxed high, Cookies & Chem is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. So sit back, snap a nug, pack a bowl, and let the good times roll.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.