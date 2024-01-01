Cookies & Chem Top Shelf Flower delivers a flavorful punch with a sweet-n-spicy palate and explosive effects. A three-way Indica cross of GSC, Stardawg, and Starfighter, its terpy savor invigorates the taste buds with hints of zest and pungent diesel. A heady smoke with a relaxed high, Cookies & Chem is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. So sit back, snap a nug, pack a bowl, and let the good times roll.



