Cookies Sherbet Premium Flower, It's like getting a double dose of flavor without having two scoops! A Hybrid cross of the Platinum Girl Scout Cookies x Sunset Sherbet cultivars, its aroma is sweet, nutty, and pungent with hints of sugary fruits and creamy vanilla. The dense hairy buds with bright orange pistils and ripe milky trichomes enjoy elevated THC levels that instill a euphoric head-high and calming body effect.



Show more