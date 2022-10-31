About this product
Cosmic Cookies is a Hybrid leaning cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Chem Scout. A previously unreleased strain, the Cosmic Cookies bud express chunky and dense characteristics that flash bright purple calyxes, are coated in frosty white trichomes, and glimmer like stars in the night sky. Simply out of this world, the taste has a sweet sugary cookie palate with a nice gassy finish.
* All of West Coast Cure’s 1 gram top-shelf indoor flowers are packaged in nitro sealed mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC