Cosmic Cookies Top Shelf Flower is a Hybrid leaning cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Chem Scout. A previously unreleased Headstash strain, the Cosmic Cookies bud expresses chunky and dense characteristics that flash bright purple calyxes, are coated in frosty white trichomes, and glimmer like stars in the night sky. Simply out of this world, the taste has a savory palate with a nice gassy finish.

