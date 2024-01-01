WCC's Crazy Rabbi Tier 3 Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder is a gassy and solvent-free extract. Cultivated by some of California's legacy cultivators and extracted by our artisan hash makers, it has a creamy texture with spicy undertones. While its zesty terps dominate the taste buds after the first dab, a keen palate may notice other earthy notes when exhaled. Consumers should anticipate a heady effect with a full-melt body high.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.