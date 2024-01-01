WCC's Crazy Rabbi Tier 3 Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder is a gassy and solvent-free extract. Cultivated by some of California's legacy cultivators and extracted by our artisan hash makers, it has a creamy texture with spicy undertones. While its zesty terps dominate the taste buds after the first dab, a keen palate may notice other earthy notes when exhaled. Consumers should anticipate a heady effect with a full-melt body high.

Show more