Crazy Rabbi Live Rosin Fresh Press is a gassy and solventless terpene-rich extract. Cultivated by the award-winning growers at Emerald Queen Farms and extracted by WCC artisan hash makers, it has a sparlinking and clear texture, spicy undertones, and instills a devout reverence for all things cannabis. While its insane fuel-flavored sensation dominates the taste buds after the first dab, a sensitive palate may notice other earthy notes on the exhale. Consumers should anticipate a strong effect that can be very relaxing. Best utilized as a mid-day motivator. Shalom!