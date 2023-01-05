About this product
Crazy Rabbi Live Rosin Fresh Press is a gassy and solventless terpene-rich extract. Cultivated by the award-winning growers at Emerald Queen Farms and extracted by WCC artisan hash makers, it has a sparlinking and clear texture, spicy undertones, and instills a devout reverence for all things cannabis. While its insane fuel-flavored sensation dominates the taste buds after the first dab, a sensitive palate may notice other earthy notes on the exhale. Consumers should anticipate a strong effect that can be very relaxing. Best utilized as a mid-day motivator. Shalom!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
