Cream Puff Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder offers a rich terpene profile highlighted by limonene, linalool, and humulene, crafting a sweet and creamy experience. This T-3 badder greets you with a rich cream layered over subtle pastry undertones, perfectly evoking its decadent name. Using fresh frozen material and transformed through precise ice-water extraction, this concentrate captures the full spectrum flavor of its dessert-like terpenes.

read more