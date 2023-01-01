Cream Soda Premium Flower is an Indica dominant cross of Huckleberry Soda x Cookies ‘N Cream. A tightly-structured, trichome-packed flower with a sweet and fruity aroma, the nose from these sticky nugs creates a heady aroma of creamy vanilla and sugared berries. Dazzle your taste buds and chill your vibe with Cream Soda’s relaxing body buzz and euphoric mindset.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.