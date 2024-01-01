Creme Brulee Premium Flower is an Indica-leaning cultivar created from a three-way cross of Platinum Kush x OG Kush x Girl Scout Cookies (GSC). A zesty combo for those 420-fans with discerning taste buds, these cured nugs are loaded with the essence of rich petrol and sour notes. A hit for the seasoned connoisseur, the strain’s fresh terpenes are expressed by hints of herbs and subtle nuances. A relaxed and flavorful strain, this instills a chill mindset and carefree vibe.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.