Creme Brulee Premium Flower is an Indica-leaning cultivar created from a three-way cross of Platinum Kush x OG Kush x Girl Scout Cookies (GSC). A zesty combo for those 420-fans with discerning taste buds, these cured nugs are loaded with the essence of rich petrol and sour notes. A hit for the seasoned connoisseur, the strain’s fresh terpenes are expressed by hints of herbs and subtle nuances. A relaxed and flavorful strain, this instills a chill mindset and carefree vibe.

Show more