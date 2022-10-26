About this product
Crop Duster Premium Flower from West Coast Cure is a Sativa leaning hybrid that crosses the Daily Driver and Chem D strains. Bred by NorCal's award-winning Phinest Cannabis, Crop Duster’s flower expresses a conical shaped structure, has a fuel and earth nose, and tastes like high-octane hit of funky earthy and skunk. An upbeat smoke with a spirited effect, its high is long-lasting and motivational.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
