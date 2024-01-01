Crop Duster Premium Flower from West Coast Cure is a Sativa leaning hybrid that crosses the Daily Driver and Chem D strains. Bred by NorCal's award-winning Phinest Cannabis, Crop Duster’s flower expresses a conical shaped structure, has a fuel and earth nose, and tastes like high-octane hit of funky earthy and skunk. An upbeat smoke with a spirited effect, its high is long-lasting and motivational.

