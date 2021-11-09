WCC’s Crop Duster Live Resin Badder delivers a Sativa leaning hit that smacks of gassy-ripe citrus mixed with a sweet fule funk. An energetic concentrate from the crossed Daily Driver and Chem D strains, Crop Duster’s savor layers the palate with a high-octane zest of candied petrol and earthy skunk. An upbeat extract with an energizing buzz, its effects are long-lasting and hyper-creative; no fly-by high!