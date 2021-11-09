About this product
WCC’s Crop Duster Live Resin Badder delivers a Sativa leaning hit that smacks of gassy-ripe citrus mixed with a sweet fule funk. An energetic concentrate from the crossed Daily Driver and Chem D strains, Crop Duster’s savor layers the palate with a high-octane zest of candied petrol and earthy skunk. An upbeat extract with an energizing buzz, its effects are long-lasting and hyper-creative; no fly-by high!
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.