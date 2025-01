Cross-Eyed Haze Premium Flower elevates your vibe with its dominant terpenes: myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene. Loaded with a potent blend of earthy flavors, sharp spices, and a hint of pine that takes you on urban adventures. A dizzying strain, Cross-Eyed Haze transforms your typical afternoon into a head-spinning, sensory-enhanced journey for the senses with every toke.

