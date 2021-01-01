West Coast Cure
Crossroads OG 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
About this product
Crossroads OG is a high powered Indica dominant strain that originates from Skunk VA genetics. A gas packed cultivar with a terpy punch, it combines the ever-popular SFV OG and (the real) Chem 91 strains.
* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
