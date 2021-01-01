West Coast Cure
Crossroads OG - 3.5g CUREflower
About this product
Crossroads OG is a high powered Indica dominant strain that originates from Skunk VA genetics. A gas packed cultivar with a terpy punch, it combines the ever-popular SFV OG and (the real) Chem 91 strains.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!