About this product
Tea and Crumpets, anyone? A scrumptious cross of the London Pound Cake and Three Kings cultivars, WCC’s Crumpets express a pungent Indica phenotype with a distinctly American palate. Dictated by its terpene profile and complex aroma of funk, cheese, and gas, the flowers produce a smooth and creamy flavor that leaves a citrus and pine taste lingering on the tongue. Frosted with a dense layer of psychoactive trichomes, these rock-hard green and orange pair with your morning cup of coffee (or afternoon tea). Delicious day or night, these Crumpets leave you feeling satisfied, relaxed, and productive.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Tea and Crumpets, anyone? A scrumptious cross of the London Pound Cake and Three Kings cultivars, WCC’s Crumpets express a pungent Indica phenotype with a distinctly American palate. Dictated by its terpene profile and complex aroma of funk, cheese, and gas, the flowers produce a smooth and creamy flavor that leaves a citrus and pine taste lingering on the tongue. Frosted with a dense layer of psychoactive trichomes, these rock-hard green and orange pair with your morning cup of coffee (or afternoon tea). Delicious day or night, these Crumpets leave you feeling satisfied, relaxed, and productive.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001932-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item