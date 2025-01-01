Tea and Crumpets, anyone? A scrumptious cross of the London Pound Cake and Three Kings cultivars, WCC’s Crumpets express a pungent Indica phenotype with a distinctly American palate. Dictated by its terpene profile and complex aroma of funk, cheese, and gas, the flowers produce a smooth and creamy flavor that leaves a citrus and pine taste lingering on the tongue. Frosted with a dense layer of psychoactive trichomes, these rock-hard green and orange pair with your morning cup of coffee (or afternoon tea). Delicious day or night, these Crumpets leave you feeling satisfied, relaxed, and productive.