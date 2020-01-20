About this product
Tea and Crumpets, anyone? A scrumptious cross of the London Pound Cake and Three Kings cultivars, WCC’s Crumpets express a pungent Indica phenotype with a distinctly American palate. Dictated by its terpene profile and complex aroma of funk, cheese, and gas, the flowers produce a smooth and creamy flavor that leaves a citrus and pine taste lingering on the tongue. Frosted with a dense layer of psychoactive trichomes, these rock-hard green and orange pair with your morning cup of coffee (or afternoon tea). Delicious day or night, these Crumpets leave you feeling satisfied, relaxed, and productive.
About this strain
London Pound Cake, also known as "Pound Cake," is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbert with an unknown heavy-hitting indica. London Pound Cake offers a loud berry and grape flavor that’s backed by sharp lemon and citrus overtones. In terms of effects, you can expect a head and body high that will leave you blissed out on the couch. Medical marijuana patients choose London Pound Cake to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and depression. London Pound Cake was originally bred by Cookies.
London Pound Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
87 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.