Crushed Ice Premium Flower is a three-way cross of an Afghani Landrace x Skunk x Northern Lights. A chill strain with refreshing effects, its dense buds glisten with ripe trichomes that shimmer against a backdrop of vibrant green. Loaded with iced-out trichs and expressing a complex and captivating aroma, its flavor provides a sweet and zesty toke complemented by a subtle hint of earthiness.

