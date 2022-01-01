About this product
West Coast Cure’s newly redesigned CUREpen Battery is a value-packed stick design that’s versatile, sleek, and durable. The 510 threaded device includes variable heat technology (3.2V-3.8V), branded premium soft touch coating for a comfortable grip, available in black or white, and comes with a fast acting micro-USB charger
* All West Coast Cure products are California compliant.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.