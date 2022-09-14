With a broader voltage range and lower temperature setting, the CUREpen Pro offers a new level of customization to match our diverse vape line-up, especially the high-quality rosin carts. Available in White, Gold, Rose Gold, and Red, each low-volt CUREpen Pro provides a range of flavor defining options. From the smooth and flavorful 2.2V setting to the fiery and thick 3.8V setting, WCC low-volt high-flavor CUREpen Pro ensures you get the most from your solvent-free 510 carts.

