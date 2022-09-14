About this product
With a broader voltage range and lower temperature setting, the CUREpen Pro offers a new level of customization to match our diverse vape line-up, especially the high-quality rosin carts. Available in White, Gold, Rose Gold, and Red, each low-volt CUREpen Pro provides a range of flavor defining options. From the smooth and flavorful 2.2V setting to the fiery and thick 3.8V setting, WCC low-volt high-flavor CUREpen Pro ensures you get the most from your solvent-free 510 carts.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC