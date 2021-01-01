West Coast Cure
CUREpod Birthday Cake 0.5g
About this product
The Birthday Cake CUREPodTM by West Coast CureTM is an Indica-dominant hybrid that offers both physical relief and toothsome flavor. Created from a sweet cross of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Cherry Pie, the oil from the Birthday Cake strain provides soothing body effects with a celebratory savor.
Known for its vanilla flavor and nutty undertones, WCC’s Birthday Cake CUREpodTM provides a natural way to end your day on a high note. With profoundly soothing effects that pacify the mind and sedate the body, this CUREpodTM makes any special day just a tad bit sweeter.
West Coast Cure CUREpodsTM are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
