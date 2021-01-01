About this product

The Gas OG CUREpodTM by West Coast CureTM is an Indica leaning OG that inspires a strong sense of relaxation. A pungent and petrol fueled CUREpodTM that captures the therapeutic terpenes and cannabinoids from the OG Kush strain, WCC’s Gas OG provides vape fans with a distinctive nose that soothes users into a euphoric state.



A high-end CUREpodTM for those seeking a deep sense of relaxation or restorative sleep, WCC’s Gas OG CUREpodTM opens the door to the entourage effect.



West Coast Cure CUREpodsTM are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.