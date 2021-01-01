Loading…
Logo for the brand West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure

CUREpod Gelato - 0.5g

About this product

The Gelato CUREpodTM by West Coast CureTM is a tasty hybrid descended from the equally delicious and potent Thin Mint Cookies and Sunset Sherbet strains. A sweet vape oil that's not to be missed, the Gelato strain is perfect for creative productivity and moderate pain relief.

A heavy hitter with a sweet-citrus nose, neophyte vapers should approach this potent CUREpodTM with caution. But consumers with an elevated tolerance level will definitely enjoy the Gelato CUREpod’sTM heavy-handed effects.

West Coast Cure CUREpodsTM are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
