About this product

The Jack Herer CUREpodTM is loaded with active compounds found in the classic strain. Jack Herer is a Sativa-dominant cross between a mysterious haze strain, Northern Lights #5, and a Shiva Skunk. The united terpenes found in these CUREpodsTM create a classic flavor profile with hints of lemon, pine, wood and spice. A great motivator that works well on relieving daily aches and pains, the Jack Herer CUREpodTM also cultivates a sense of energetic bliss mixed with a little creative joy.



Known as a friendly daytime vape, our Jack Herer CUREpodTM is acknowledged as one of the best strains available for producing a therapeutic mindset with a sense of highly focused energy.



West Coast Cure CUREpodsTM are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.