West Coast Cure
CUREpod Lemon Cooler - 0.5g
About this product
The Lemon Cooler CUREpodTM by West Coast CureTM is a tasty Sativa hybrid that smacks of sweet lemon citrus with a smooth fruity finish. Similar to an intoxicating dessert, Lemon Cooler CUREpodsTM invigorate consumers with their fresh lemon fragrance and energizing cannabinoids, making this a perfect CUREpodTM for a mid-day vape sesh.
A happy, upbeat, and energizing CUREpodTM by WCCTM, Lemon Cooler is an invigorating hybrid with a friendly disposition. Thanks to its motivational nature, these CUREpodsTM are awesome for daytime use.
West Coast Cure CUREpodsTM are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
A happy, upbeat, and energizing CUREpodTM by WCCTM, Lemon Cooler is an invigorating hybrid with a friendly disposition. Thanks to its motivational nature, these CUREpodsTM are awesome for daytime use.
West Coast Cure CUREpodsTM are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!