About this product

The Lemon Cooler CUREpodTM by West Coast CureTM is a tasty Sativa hybrid that smacks of sweet lemon citrus with a smooth fruity finish. Similar to an intoxicating dessert, Lemon Cooler CUREpodsTM invigorate consumers with their fresh lemon fragrance and energizing cannabinoids, making this a perfect CUREpodTM for a mid-day vape sesh.



A happy, upbeat, and energizing CUREpodTM by WCCTM, Lemon Cooler is an invigorating hybrid with a friendly disposition. Thanks to its motivational nature, these CUREpodsTM are awesome for daytime use.



West Coast Cure CUREpodsTM are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.