West Coast Cure
CUREpod Skywalker OG - 0.5g
About this product
The Skywalker OG CUREpodTM by West Coast CureTM is a hybrid that expresses sativa characteristics. A classic fusion of the respected Skywalker and OG Kush genetics, WCC’s Skywalker OG CUREpodTM provides flavorful relief for the discrete consumer.
The Skywalker OG CUREPodTM has a classic nose; OG Kush with a hint of skunk-gas, pine, and lemon. Loaded with forceful terps and lemon flavors, this strain makes for one of the tastiest vapes available at your local dispensary or retailer.
A CUREpodTM for the discerning consumer with a taste for luxury.
West Coast Cure CUREpodsTM are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
