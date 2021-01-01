West Coast Cure
CUREpod Super Glue - 0.5g
About this product
The Super Glue CUREpodTM by West Coast CureTM is an Indica-leaning hybrid that encourages a relaxed and euphoric mindset. A genetic collaboration between Afghani Landrace and Northern Lights strains, WCC’s Super Glue CUREpodTM is a terpene-rich vape that seemingly imparts a deep sense of physical relaxation.
The Super Glue CUREpodTM advances an inspirational and focused moment of reflection. After the first pull from the Super Glue CUREpodTM, the exhaled vapors provide a skunky odor that’s both therapeutic and succulent. A functional all-purpose CUREpodTM for the newbie consumer, Super Glue won’t leave you stuck on the couch.
West Coast Cure CUREpodsTM are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
