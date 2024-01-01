WCC's Dabilicious Disposable CUREbar is where nostalgia meets potency! A hit from the past with its old-school blast from the past, this 1-gram tank of Indica oil creates a deliciously strong experience. Offering the perfect blend of retro vibes with modern strength – it's a heady trip down memory lane with a twist of clarity.



*An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

