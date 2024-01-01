WCC's Dabilicious Jefferey 5-Pack is where nostalgia meets potency! A blast from the past with its old-school zest, each .65g mini-but-mighty joint is infused with whole nug flower, live resin diamonds, and high-end kief - creating a deliciously strong experience. Offering the perfect blend of retro vibes with modern strength – it's an infused trip down memory lane with a twist of clarity.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.