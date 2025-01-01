Dark Rainbow is a flavor trip that blends sharp spice with a wave of tropical sweetness and a heavy dose of gas. Each dab opens with warm, zesty notes, rolls into juicy exotic fruit, and lands in a deep, fuel-forward finish that lingers on the palate. Pressed into a cold cure badder for smooth, terp-rich pulls, this Tier 2 rosin is made for those who chase bold flavors and heavy-hitting depth.