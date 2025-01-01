About this product
Dark Rainbow is a flavor trip that blends sharp spice with a wave of tropical sweetness and a heavy dose of gas. Each dab opens with warm, zesty notes, rolls into juicy exotic fruit, and lands in a deep, fuel-forward finish that lingers on the palate. Pressed into a cold cure badder for smooth, terp-rich pulls, this Tier 2 rosin is made for those who chase bold flavors and heavy-hitting depth.
About this product
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001932-LIC
