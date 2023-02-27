Dirty Z Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder is a gassed-up and floral solventless extract that crosses the celebrated genetics of Zkittles and Lem OG. Cultivated By Luma Farms and processed by WCC’s award-winning hash makers, this full spectrum badder expresses a sweet-n-sour dab with heady effects. Silky-smooth and loaded with hints of ripe berries, lemons, and skunk, a snap of this high-end badder provides the fatigued consumer a relaxed and productive headspace.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.