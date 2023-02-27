Dirty Z Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder is a gassed-up and floral solventless extract that crosses the celebrated genetics of Zkittles and Lem OG. Cultivated By Luma Farms and processed by WCC’s award-winning hash makers, this full spectrum badder expresses a sweet-n-sour dab with heady effects. Silky-smooth and loaded with hints of ripe berries, lemons, and skunk, a snap of this high-end badder provides the fatigued consumer a relaxed and productive headspace.

