WCC’s Dirty Z 0.5g Rosin Cartridge is a gassy and floral solventless extract that crosses the celebrated genetics of Zkittles and Lem OG. Processed from fresh frozen flowers, these full spectrum Indica carts express a sweet-n-sour vape. A silky-smooth dab-in-a-cart, Dirty Z’s flavor smacks of ripe berries and lemons with skunky kicker. Restorative and relaxing, its effects help the weary consumer tap into subconscious reserves.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.