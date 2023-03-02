WCC’s Dirty Z 0.5g Rosin Cartridge is a gassy and floral solventless extract that crosses the celebrated genetics of Zkittles and Lem OG. Processed from fresh frozen flowers, these full spectrum Indica carts express a sweet-n-sour vape. A silky-smooth dab-in-a-cart, Dirty Z’s flavor smacks of ripe berries and lemons with skunky kicker. Restorative and relaxing, its effects help the weary consumer tap into subconscious reserves.

