Dirty Zkittlez Live Resin Badder is a gassy and floral extract that’s a cross of Zkittles and Lem OG. An Indica leaning concentrate with a sweet-n-sour dab, Dirty Zkittlez delivers a silky and smooth vape with hints of berry, lemons, and skunk. A restorative and relaxing live resin badder, its effects help the fatigued consumer tap into deep physical and mental reserves.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.