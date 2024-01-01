Dirty Zkittlez Live Resin Badder is a gassy and floral extract that’s a cross of Zkittles x Lem OG. Made from fresh flowers with extremely high terpene counts, this badder delivers a silky and smooth vape with hints of berry, lemons, and skunk. A restorative and relaxing live resin badder, its Indica effects help the fatigued consumer tap into deep physical and mental reserves.

Show more