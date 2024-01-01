Dirty Zkittlez Live Resin Badder is a gassy and floral extract that’s a cross of Zkittles x Lem OG. Made from fresh flowers with extremely high terpene counts, this badder delivers a silky and smooth vape with hints of berry, lemons, and skunk. A restorative and relaxing live resin badder, its Indica effects help the fatigued consumer tap into deep physical and mental reserves.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.