About this product
Doc OG Premium Flower is smooth and flavorful Indica smoke. Bred by Rare Dankness, it crosses the unique genetics of Face Off OG x Rare Dankness #1. From its vibrant green buds to its pungent citrus aroma, Doc OG empowers the consumer with an intense cerebral high that lingers for hours. A truly unique experience of terps, potency, and flavors, its gassed-up pine and lemon zest make this a great smoke to enjoy during social downtime with friends.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC