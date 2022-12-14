Doc OG Premium Flower is smooth and flavorful Indica smoke. Bred by Rare Dankness, it crosses the unique genetics of Face Off OG x Rare Dankness #1. From its vibrant green buds to its pungent citrus aroma, Doc OG empowers the consumer with an intense cerebral high that lingers for hours. A truly unique experience of terps, potency, and flavors, its gassed-up pine and lemon zest make this a great smoke to enjoy during social downtime with friends.