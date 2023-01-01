Doggy Bag Premium Flower is a unique Hybrid strain that joins two of the most popular varieties in today’s cannabis world. A cross of Zkittlez x Project 4516, its terpene profile emits an earthy-spice and cheese aroma. Uplifting and creative, its effect creates a relaxed body buzz with an uplifted and happy mood.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.