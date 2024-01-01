Donny Burger is an Indica Dominant cross of GMO and Han Solo Burger. Bred by Skunk House Genetics, the flowers are olive green with bright orange pistils and flash a golden veneer of ripe trichomes. While the bud emits an aroma of pine, citrus, and cheese, the flavor has an added note of spicy earth. And answering the decades-old question, “Where’s the beef?” Donny Burger’s effect produces a euphoric high. After lunch or dinner, this “Burger” makes a great treat!
