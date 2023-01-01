Donny Burger Live Resin Badder is an Indica leaning concentrate extracted from the GMO x Han Solo Burger cross. Its aroma is sweet and earthy, with hints of diesel fuel, coffee, and berries. A low-calorie and vegan-friendly 'Burger,' the effects of this live resin badder provide an introspective and relaxed headspace that promotes a deep sense of inner peace.
No product reviews
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.