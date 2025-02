Get ready to flex with Dosi Gelpaya #3 (70u-159u) Tier 2 Cold Cure Badder—a straight-up banger blending the legendary vibes of Do-Si-Dos, Gelato, and Papaya. This terp-rich live rosin badder drips with an earthy fruit flavor and a creamy twist that smacks the palate. Smooth, potent, and crafted for those who know what’s good, every dab delivers a heady vibe that lands just right. Breathe deep, stay chill, and let Dosi Gelpaya keep you locked in the zone.

