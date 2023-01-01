Dosi Latte Live Rosin Diamonds are a craft concentrate that expresses sweet notes of vanilla and citrus. Created with solventless THCa crystalline and sauce, Dosi Latte produces a clean and terpy palate. Extracted from a sun-grown phenotype of the Dosidos strain, its effects deliver a rush of cerebral bliss that progresses into a full-melt body high.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.