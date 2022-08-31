About this product
WCC’s Dosi Rosin Cartridge is a .5g glass tank of Indica-leaning Hybrid rosin. Extracted top-shelf material, this cart offers the discerning consumer a heady pull of sweet mint, spicy earth, and just a whiff of chocolate. Representing a quantum leap forward for the experienced user with a refined palate, Dosi delivers a great-tasting vape with an exceptional high.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
