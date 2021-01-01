Loading…
Logo for the brand West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure

Dosicake Live Resin Sauce 1g

About this product

Dosi cake Live Resin Sauce is an Indica dominant extract that expresses a unique flavor profile of sweet doughy vanilla with an earth and fuel finish. Steeped in Cookie Family genetics, the sauce is fragrant, persuasive, and ready to aid with alleviating minor aches and pains.

A high terp dab that provides a laid-back sense of collective repose, Dosicake Live Resin Sauce can be overwhelming to the newcomers but is excellent for mitigating chronic pain, stress, and anxiety.

* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!