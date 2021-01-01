About this product

Dosi cake Live Resin Sauce is an Indica dominant extract that expresses a unique flavor profile of sweet doughy vanilla with an earth and fuel finish. Steeped in Cookie Family genetics, the sauce is fragrant, persuasive, and ready to aid with alleviating minor aches and pains.



A high terp dab that provides a laid-back sense of collective repose, Dosicake Live Resin Sauce can be overwhelming to the newcomers but is excellent for mitigating chronic pain, stress, and anxiety.



* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.